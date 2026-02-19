/China-Japan Tensions Hit Tourism Flows | South Korea Tops Japan Visitor Rankings

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 12:00 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 12:00 IST
Rising geopolitical tensions between China and Japan are beginning to impact regional tourism trends. Travel flows between the two nations have slowed, while South Korea has emerged as the top source of visitors to Japan, reshaping East Asia’s tourism landscape. As diplomatic strains influence traveler sentiment and group tour patterns, Japan’s inbound tourism numbers show a noticeable shift. Industry experts say regional politics, economic conditions, and travel policies are all playing a role in changing visitor rankings.

