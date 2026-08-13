LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /China-Indonesia's first-ever joint naval drill east of Taiwan draws Taipei's anger

China-Indonesia's first-ever joint naval drill east of Taiwan draws Taipei's anger

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 21:31 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 21:31 IST
China and Indonesia just completed an unprecedented joint naval exercise in waters east of Taiwan, the first time Beijing has publicly trained with a foreign navy in this politically sensitive zone.

Trending Topics

trending videos