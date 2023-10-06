China in, 'India out' in Maldives?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
A power shift in the Maldives with pro-China Mohamed Muizzu taking over as President means a massive shift in the Maldives-India relationship. Muizzu has already said he would adopt a pro-China stance and work to evict what he called 'foreign troops' from the Maldives. India watches with concern as Chinese influence rises in the Indian Ocean Region - in Sri Lanka, Nepal and now the Maldives.

