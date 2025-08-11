/China holds 1st rehearsal for WWII victory parade | 22,000 participates in Beijing pre-parade drill

LOGIN
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 09:29 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 09:29 IST
China conducted its first rehearsal for the upcoming WWII Victory Parade in Beijing, featuring 22,000 participants. The large-scale drill showcased military precision ahead of the official event.

