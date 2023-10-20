China has sharply expanded nuclear arsenal, US says

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
China has significantly expanded its nuclear stockpile over the past year and is now holding some 500 operational warheads, the US has said. An annual report released by the Pentagon also said Beijing hopes to double its arsenal to over 1,000 warheads by 2030.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos