China gets new Finance Minister, Lao Fo'an party Chief of Finance Ministry | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
China's Communist Party has appointed Lao Fo'an as the new Finance Ministry party Chief. The move puts him on track to be the next Finance Minister. The major reshuffle comes amid tackling government debt and boost fiscal revenue.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos