Published: Aug 08, 2025, 13:59 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 13:59 IST
Videos Aug 08, 2025, 13:59 IST
China Floods: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods And Mudslides In Northwest Gansu Province
Deadly monsoon floods have wreaked havoc along the China-Myanmar border, killing at least six people in a rebel-held Myanmar town. Torrential rains triggered sudden flash floods, submerging homes and displacing residents. The region remains on high alert as heavy rainfall continues, with both China and Myanmar grappling with worsening flood conditions.