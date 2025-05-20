Published: May 20, 2025, 11:19 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 11:19 IST
Videos May 20, 2025, 11:19 IST
China Factory Output Surges But Risks Remain
China's industrial output rose by 6.1% in april, beating expectations and showing resilience despite mounting economic challenges at home and abroad. This stronger-than-expected growth offers a glimpse of stability in the manufacturing sector, even as the broader economy faces pressures from a lingering trade conflict with the u.S., soft domestic demand, and a struggling property market.