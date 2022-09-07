China escalates currency defense as Yuan sinks to two-year low

Sep 07, 2022
Just a few months ago the Chinese Yuan was on the top, it was raining supreme despite war and inflation. For emerging markets it was a safe haven but now China's currency is struggling. It has tumbled to a two-year low against the dollar.
