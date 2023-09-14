China denies ban on foreign phones

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
China's Foreign Ministry has officially denied issuing a ban on the purchase and use of foreign phone brands, particularly Apple's iPhones, despite reports of government agencies and firms advising their staff to stop using them at work. This announcement comes amid mounting security concerns surrounding Apple's devices.

