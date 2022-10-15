China: CPC congress begins on Sunday, no significant changes expected on the COVID-19 policy front

Oct 15, 2022
The Communist Party of China will hold its once in five years National Congress tomorrow. President of the world's second largest economy, Xi Jinping is expected to usher in a third five-year term as the head of the government.
