China Covid: New cases spike despite Zero-Covid policy; highest infection tally since pandemic began

Several Chinese cities have been put under a strict lockdown as Beijing is struggling to contain the latest spark in the number of new Covid-19 infections. The region - Zhengzhou city - has been in headlines in the last week after hundreds of workers at a Foxconn factory clashed with the police. Moreover, China on Wednesday reported its highest infection tally since the pandemic.