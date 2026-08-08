/China Braces for Typhoon Dolphin Landfall, Emergency Level Iii Activated

Powerful Typhoon Dolphin is heading toward eastern China after battering Japan's Okinawa region with strong winds and heavy rain. The storm is expected to make landfall along China's eastern and southern coast between late Sunday and early Monday, with winds reaching up to 216 kmph. China has raised its emergency response to Level Three and upgraded its typhoon warning from yellow to orange as authorities prepare for the storm. Flood-control measures have been activated across several provinces, while warnings for landslides and urban waterlogging have also been issued.