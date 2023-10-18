China Belt & Road summit kicks off: Xi delivers keynote address, warns against decoupling from China

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
The third Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation officially kicked off in Beijing today. Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony in an opening address. Xi warned against decoupling from China while he criticized Western efforts to reduce dependence on the Chinese economy.

