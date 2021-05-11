LIVE TV
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
China becomes the world's first country to ban synthetic cannabinoids
May 11, 2021, 09:35 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
China will become the world's first country to ban all synthetic cannabinoid substances. The ban is likely to come into effect on July 1. The move comes as China tries to curb the manufacturing and trafficking of the drug.
Read in App