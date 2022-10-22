China: As 20th CPC meet concludes, party sets nation's agenda for next five years

Published: Oct 22, 2022, 08:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China's Communist party has wrapped its once in five years Congress in Beijing but Xi Jinping expected to seal an unprecedented third term in power. The President preceded over the week-long closed-door meeting with top officials.
