China arrests four for commemorating Tienanmen massacre
On the eve of the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, Beijing has started its crackdown on those remembering the incident. Police have detained two performance artists and two others in Hong Kong. They have also detained a young couple who were holding white chrysanthemums, a flower traditionally used to represent loss and mourning. 34 years ago, Chinese troops and tanks brutally dispersed peaceful protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.