China Arms Pak With Weapons Of Mass Destruction: US Intel  

Edited By Wion Video Desk
Published: May 26, 2025, 22:40 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 22:40 IST
Videos May 26, 2025, 22:40 IST

According to a U.S. intelligence report, China is actively arming Pakistan with weapons of mass destruction while also driving Islamabad’s nuclear expansion.  

