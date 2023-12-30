videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
China appoints Naval commander as new Defence Minister
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 30, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
China has named Dong Jun as its new defence minister, two months after his predecessor was officially sacked.
trending now
Pakistan: One year after devastating floods
Barbienheimer, Jawan, Animal: Blockbusters that defined 2023
Qatar commutes death sentence of 8 Indians, sentence reduced to 3-25 years in jail
China appoints Naval commander as new Defence Minister
PM Modi in Ayodhya: India's ancient town in focus ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration
recommended videos
PM Modi in Ayodhya: Maharishi Valmiki Int'l Airport inaugurated by PM Modi in Ayodhya
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian airstrikes kill 31 across Ukraine
China expels nine military officials
France: European security officials warn of growing risk of attacks on New Year's Eve
China: Reshuffle after new defence minister's selection
recommended videos
PM Modi in Ayodhya: Maharishi Valmiki Int'l Airport inaugurated by PM Modi in Ayodhya
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian airstrikes kill 31 across Ukraine
China expels nine military officials
France: European security officials warn of growing risk of attacks on New Year's Eve