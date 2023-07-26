China appoints a new central bank governor

Pan Gongsheng is the man of the moment in China. He has been appointed as the governor of the country's central bank. This is a huge responsibility for pan, as the world's second-largest economy struggles to grow. 60-year-old Pan replaces Yi Gang, who has reached the retirement age of 65. His appointment signals that Beijing is prioritizing policy continuity. This is at a time when economic recovery is losing momentum and officials are grappling with various ways to boost confidence.