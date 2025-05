U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer described recent two-day negotiations in Geneva as "productive" and "constructive," signaling a potential easing of trade tensions. President Trump referred to the discussions as a "total reset" in U.S.-China relations, with expectations of a joint statement forthcoming. The positive developments led to a surge in stock futures, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 530 points (1.3%) .