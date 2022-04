April 26 is marked as International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day. It was established by the UN in memory of Chernobyl disaster of April 1986.Chernobyl was the world’s worst nuclear disaster, caused by human error. The accident killed 31 people instantly and forced tens of thousands to flee. Up to 115,000 people are thought to have died of radiation-related illnesses such as cancer, though estimates vary.