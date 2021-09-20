Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians, Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in opener of revived IPL 2021

Sep 20, 2021, 06:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
IPL 2021 Match 30: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 88 as Chennai Super Kings beat holders Mumbai Indians by 20 runs as the Indian Premier League 2021 resumed with a thrilling match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
