Chennai ammonia leakage: Dozens in hospital after industrial accident, police urge calm
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 27, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Panic struck thousands of residents in a Chennai neighbourhood late Tuesday (Dec 26) after an ammonia gas leakage was detected from an underwater pipeline.
