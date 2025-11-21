/Cheney's Funeral: Bush and Biden Attend as Trump and Vance Left Off Guest List

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 10:23 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 10:23 IST
Former Vice President Dick Cheney was honored at a major state funeral in Washington, attended by former Presidents George W. Bush and Joe Biden, along with all living former vice presidents. Notably absent were President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who were not invited, according to sources. This video breaks down the guest list, key moments from the tributes, Cheney’s legacy, and why his passing has renewed political debate across the aisle.

