Charles Martinet to move on to a new role of Mario Ambassador

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
All the Super Mario fans out there are in for some sad news Mushroom Kingdom is bidding farewell to one of its longest residents Charles Martinet who has voiced the beloved plumbers in Super Mario 64 is stepping down from his role at Nintendo. It recently made the announcement of Martin Ed's departure as the voice of Mario statement said that he would continue his journey as the Mario Ambassador after having served as the voice of Mario characters for 27 years. Martinet voiced the character since 1996 and he's been featured in multiple games.

