Charges likely as Evidence reveals Donald Trump paid Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels for silence

Prosecutors have signaled to trump that he could face criminal charges relating to his alleged role in hush money payments to porn star stormy Daniels. As per the New York Times, Trump was told he could appear before a Manhattan grand jury next week; if he wished to testify. Stormy Daniels says that she had an affair with trump. She claims trump gave her $130,000 before the 2016 election to not discuss the encounter. Trump has maintained that nothing of the sort ever happened, and in 2018, told reporters he knows nothing about any payment made. A grand jury is hearing evidence and criminal charges may follow. A lawyer for trump confirmed to Reuters that Trump had been invited to testify. If Trump is charged, it would mark the first-ever indictment of a former U.S. President. Trump is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 election. Trump has been citing a political witch-hunt. He says it is an attempt to take down the leading candidate in the republican party.