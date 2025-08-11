Chaos at ocean race Europe start: Holcim PRB & Allagrande MAPEI collide in Kiel!

High drama struck The Ocean Race Europe within the first mile of the opening leg as Team Holcim PRB and Allagrande MAPEI Racing collided at speed in rough conditions off Kiel. Both IMOCA 60s were forced to suspend racing and return to the dock for urgent repairs. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the emotional toll was clear.