Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander detects unknown seismic activity on the moon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
The Vikram lander on Chandrayaan-3 observed a "natural" seismic event on the Moon, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday. According to the space agency, the motions of the rover and other payloads have been recorded by one lander payload, the Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA).

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos