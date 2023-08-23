Chandrayaan-3: Why the last 20 mins of ISRO's historic mission will be important?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- India is gearing up for the soft landing of its Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission but the last 20 minutes right before the scheduled landing are set to become the most nail-biting moments of the mission. This is because the last 20 minutes of the mission will comprise an autonomous movement.

