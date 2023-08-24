Chandrayaan-3: What makes the south pole of the moon so special?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- The Chandrayaan-3 lunar Mission conducted by the Indian Space Research Organization achieved a successful soft landing at 6:04 PM Indian Standard Time on August 23rd. India made a historic achievement becoming the first country to land a spacecraft on the moon's South Pole.

