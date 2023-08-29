Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover stumbles upon giant crater on the moon's south pole

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- India's Pragyan Rover which is on the Moon as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission encountered a massive four-meter diameter crater on the lunar surface. The Rover has so far traversed around eight meters of the lunar surface since the Lander landed and will continue to study the moon's geology and atmosphere at the unexplored southern pole. It has a lifespan of only 14 Earth days that's equivalent to one lunar day and has 10 more days to go.

