Chandrayaan-3: Pragyaan rover completes all of its tasks | India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced today that the Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover Pragyaan had finished its tasks. According to a statement by ISRO on X, formerly known as Twitter, the rover has been securely parked and switched to sleep mode.

