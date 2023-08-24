Chandrayaan-3 mission: Small step for ISRO, giant leap in space exploration

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
India has created history as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon at around 06:03 PM on Wednesday. Indian Prime Minister Modi joined the live landing of Chandrayaan-3 from South Africa where he is attending the BRICS summit.

