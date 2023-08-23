Chandrayaan-3 Mission: After Russia fail, all eyes on ISRO's moon landing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
India's moon mission is on track to make a soft Landing. The historic Mission would make it only the fourth time in the world to do so but as the Chandrayaan-3 readies itself for the most critical part the landing. WION's Sidharth MP explains more.

