Chandrayaan-3 landing site 'Shiv Shakti' clicked by South Korea's Danuri orbiter

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- The Indian Embassy in South Korea recently shared an exciting development. South Korea's Lunar Orbiter Danuri captured images of Vikram Lander's landing site on the moon's surface. The embassy wrote on X sharing the wonderful snap taken by South Korea's lunar orbiter Danuri of Shiv Shakti Point which is the landing site of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon's surface.

