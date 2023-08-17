videos
Gravitas
World
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
News Letter
SEARCH
Subscribe Now
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
Please enter full name.
Please enter E-mail.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
News Letter
Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully separated from propulsion module
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 17, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
ISRO announced the successful separation of the Vikram lander module carrying Pragyan rover from the propulsion module on Thursday.
trending now
Vietnam's new measures to block users from accessing the internet
100 arrested over Blasphemy in Pakistan | Record rainfall in Germany
Russia commends India, Global South for pursuing realistic solutions in the Ukraine war
Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully separated from propulsion module
Saudi crown prince to visit UK, ministers seek closer ties with Saudi?
recommended videos
Pakistan Church attack: Church authorities demand justice and action | WION
Pakistan cricket board includes Imran Khan in a new tribute video
Niger Coup: ECOWAS stands ready to intervene in Niger
Germany to get Arrow-3 by the end of 2025, Israel's defence minister hails the move
Chandrayaan-3: Challenges ahead of Vikram lander's solo journey to the Moon
recommended videos
Pakistan Church attack: Church authorities demand justice and action | WION
Pakistan cricket board includes Imran Khan in a new tribute video
Niger Coup: ECOWAS stands ready to intervene in Niger
Germany to get Arrow-3 by the end of 2025, Israel's defence minister hails the move