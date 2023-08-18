Chandrayaan-3: India’s tryst with the moon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 is on the final leg of its journey to the moon. Dr Ajay Lele, Senior Fellow, MP-IDSA tells Vikram Chandra that achieving a soft landing on the Moon's south pole is fairly challenging, but India is in a much better position compared to its last mission.

