Chandrayaan-3: First-ever recording of Moon-quakes | WION Fineprint

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
The moon is alive and kicking and it's shaking but don't worry it is a natural phenomenon - a natural one like earthquakes - there are tremors on the moon surface as well and it's called moonquakes.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos