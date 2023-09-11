Chandrababu Naidu sent to 14-day judicial custody in corruption case

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
A local Court in Vijayawada remanded TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam on Sunday.

