LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Chad Court Jails Ex-PM, Opposition Leader for 20 Years

Chad Court Jails Ex-PM, Opposition Leader for 20 Years

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 12, 2025, 20:59 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 20:59 IST
Chad Court Jails Ex-PM, Opposition Leader for 20 Years
A court in #chad jailed former prime minister and opposition leader #succes masra for 20 years, convicting him of hate speech, xenophobia and having incited a massacre.

Trending Topics

trending videos