'Centre to handle vaccination process from June 21', says PM Modi

India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation at 5 PM today. He stressed over India's successful inoculation drive and decreasing second wave of COVID-19. 'India as a nation created history in terms of vaccination people at such a massive scale', he says. 'Lots of state govts, who once opposing central govt's decentralisation policy and were allotted 25% of vaccination charge now urging to revoke this policy, so from now on Union govt will be responsible for vaccination drive throughout the nation', he added.