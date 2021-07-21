Central China floods: Twenty-five die in 'worst rain for 1,000 years'

Jul 21, 2021, 06:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Heavy rainfall in Central China's Henan province has killed 12 people in its capital, Zhengzhou. Weather forecasters say that Henan province has witnessed its highest rainfall in the 1000 years.
