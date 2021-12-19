Central Asia Dialogue: S Jaishankar assure India's readiness to take diplomatic relations forward

Dec 19, 2021, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The third edition of the Central Asia dialogue begins in India. On second day of the dialogue, India's EAM S Jaishankar hosted the crucial meet between foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and other nations.
