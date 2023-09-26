Central African Republic’s ex-president sentenced to life imprisonment

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Central African Republic’s court of appeal has sentenced former President Francois Bozize to hard labour for life for undermining the internal security of the state and assassinations. Bozize, who is now the leader of a rebel coalition, was sentenced in absentia along with his eldest son and 20 other co-defendants. Who is Bozize? Erik Njoka details his history and role in the country's civil war.

