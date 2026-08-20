/Central African Republic Gold Mine Landslide Kills At Least 100, Rescue Operations Underway

A major mining tragedy has struck the Central African Republic, where a landslide at the Zamboy gold mining site has killed at least 100 people. The mining site is located around 50 kilometres from the town of Bambari, where hundreds of artisanal miners reportedly work. A section of the open-pit mining area collapsed, burying people in its path. Survivors have been taken to hospitals, while search and recovery operations continue. Authorities say the exact number of people inside the mine when the accident occurred remains unknown. The local public prosecutor said the landslide may have been triggered by the collapse of several underground tunnels where miners were operating. A judicial inquiry has been opened into the disaster. Small-scale and informal mining remains widespread in parts of Africa, despite regulations and safety concerns. Unemployment and the search for livelihoods continue to push workers toward abandoned or unsafe mining sites.