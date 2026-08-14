/Census 2027 to Include Questions About Nationality and Caste Included in Census

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 22:01 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 22:01 IST
India’s upcoming Census 2027 is set to include questions related to nationality and caste, bringing these categories into focus in the country’s next population enumeration.
The inclusion of caste-related information is expected to make the exercise politically and socially significant, while questions concerning nationality could provide additional demographic data. The move comes ahead of the nationwide census exercise and is likely to generate debate over representation, social data and government policy.