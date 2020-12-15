Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna on his debut film 'The Last Color: Don't expect it to be a blockbuster

Dec 15, 2020, 09.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Michelin star-chef Vikas Khanna speaks exclusively to WION about his directorial debut 'The Last Color', casting Neena Gupta in the film, releasing a film in the middle of coronavirus and why he doesn't expect his film to be a blockbuster.
