CEC: Words like 'vote chori' insult to constitution | Poll body slams Rahul Gandhi
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 18, 2025, 01:29 IST
| Updated:
Aug 18, 2025, 01:29 IST
The Election Commission of India held a live press conference on the Bihar voter list controversy amid heated debates over Aadhaar and citizenship. Watch to know more!
