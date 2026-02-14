/CDS Anil Chauhan Takes Jibe at Pakistan's Claims

Taking a jibe at Islamabad, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said victory is not declared by mere rhetoric, but demonstrated through evidence, like India did during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at the 'JAI Se Vijay' Seminar 2026 organised by the Southern Command in Pune, the CDS said, "With respect to the defence forces, a sense of victory cannot be built on demolished terror infrastructure, damaged runways, crippled airfields, and dysfunctional air defence systems. Such kind of victories or slogans do not endure. Actual Vijay lies in demonstrated evidence and verifiable outcomes."